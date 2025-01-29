Left Menu

Daring Highway Heist: Armed Robbery in Odisha

In Odisha's Jajpur district, four armed men looted Rs 5 lakh from businessman Jitendra Das at Barabati Chhaka on NH 16. The robbery happened on Tuesday night when the culprits shattered the window of Das's vehicle and stole a bag containing cash. Police have detained a suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 29-01-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 12:01 IST
In a bold and brazen heist, four armed individuals commandeered Rs 5 lakh from a businessman in Odisha's Jajpur district, police reported on Wednesday.

The theft unfolded Tuesday night at Barabati Chhaka on the national highway number 16. Businessman Jitendra Das narrated the chilling encounter, stating that the miscreants shattered his car's window to seize a bag containing the cash.

After lodging a formal complaint at Dharmasala police station, authorities swiftly began investigating, with CCTV footage being scrutinized for leads. One suspect from the Barabati region has already been detainted for questioning.

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

