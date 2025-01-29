Daring Highway Heist: Armed Robbery in Odisha
In Odisha's Jajpur district, four armed men looted Rs 5 lakh from businessman Jitendra Das at Barabati Chhaka on NH 16. The robbery happened on Tuesday night when the culprits shattered the window of Das's vehicle and stole a bag containing cash. Police have detained a suspect.
In a bold and brazen heist, four armed individuals commandeered Rs 5 lakh from a businessman in Odisha's Jajpur district, police reported on Wednesday.
The theft unfolded Tuesday night at Barabati Chhaka on the national highway number 16. Businessman Jitendra Das narrated the chilling encounter, stating that the miscreants shattered his car's window to seize a bag containing the cash.
After lodging a formal complaint at Dharmasala police station, authorities swiftly began investigating, with CCTV footage being scrutinized for leads. One suspect from the Barabati region has already been detainted for questioning.
