Australian Police Thwart Antisemitic Attack with Explosive Discovery

Australian police have successfully foiled a plotted antisemitic attack following the discovery of a caravan packed with explosives. The alarming find occurred in Dural, a suburb northwest of Sydney, and is being classified as a terrorist threat.

New South Wales Deputy Police Commissioner David Hudson confirmed the seriousness of the incident, revealing that arrests had been made, though details on the number of individuals and specific charges remain undisclosed. The situation prompted a massive joint counter-terrorism investigation involving over 100 officers from state and federal agencies.

This finding comes amid a surge in antisemitic incidents in Australia, attributed partly to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, facing criticism from opposition parties, has increased efforts to safeguard the Jewish community. These efforts include additional funding and the establishment of a federal task force dedicated to investigating antisemitic acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)