Australian Police Thwart Antisemitic Attack with Explosive Discovery

Australian police have prevented an antisemitic attack after discovering a caravan loaded with explosives in Dural, near Sydney. Authorities have labeled the incident as terrorism. Arrests have been made, and over 100 officers are involved in the investigation. The government is scrutinized for antisemitic incidents' rise amid political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 13:25 IST
Australian police have successfully foiled a plotted antisemitic attack following the discovery of a caravan packed with explosives. The alarming find occurred in Dural, a suburb northwest of Sydney, and is being classified as a terrorist threat.

New South Wales Deputy Police Commissioner David Hudson confirmed the seriousness of the incident, revealing that arrests had been made, though details on the number of individuals and specific charges remain undisclosed. The situation prompted a massive joint counter-terrorism investigation involving over 100 officers from state and federal agencies.

This finding comes amid a surge in antisemitic incidents in Australia, attributed partly to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, facing criticism from opposition parties, has increased efforts to safeguard the Jewish community. These efforts include additional funding and the establishment of a federal task force dedicated to investigating antisemitic acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

