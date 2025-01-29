Vendetta Unleashed: Tragic Double Murder in Pothundi

An enduring personal conflict has culminated in tragedy in Pothundi, where an elderly woman and her son were brutally murdered. Police have identified their neighbor, Chenthamara, as the suspect. Days after the incident, Chenthamara was apprehended following an intensive manhunt.

The accused, now facing murder charges, has been remanded to judicial custody. Despite the gravity of the accusations, Chenthamara reportedly showed no remorse. The heinous act has intensified long-standing community tensions, with many calling for the severest of punishments.

Authorities revealed that the motivation stemmed from an alleged past crime and personal grievances. While public attention sharpens on the police for prior inaction, the investigation continues as officials strive to uncover the full scope of Chenthamara's motives and actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)