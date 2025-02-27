Mahindra Explores Local Manufacturing in South Africa: A New Era in Automotive Assembly
Mahindra South Africa has partnered with the IDC to conduct a feasibility study on establishing a vehicle assembly facility in the country, marking a strategic move to expand local manufacturing. This study aims to assess industry incentives, export potential, workforce development, and integration into South Africa's automotive landscape.
Mahindra South Africa, an influential subsidiary of the Indian automotive giant, has announced a Memorandum of Understanding with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) to explore the possibility of establishing a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) vehicle assembly facility in the country.
This move, as highlighted by Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra South Africa, comes as the company marks significant milestones such as the assembly of its 25,000th Pik Up in its KwaZulu-Natal facility—a testament to Mahindra's enduring commitment to the South African market.
The feasibility study, set to evaluate critical factors such as automotive industry incentives and workforce development, aligns with the objectives of the South African Automotive Master Plan 2035, aiming to boost local manufacturing and potentially create new employment opportunities.
