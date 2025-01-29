Andhra Pradesh Launches WhatsApp Governance for Efficient Public Services
The Andhra Pradesh government is launching 'WhatsApp governance' to deliver 161 services through the messaging app, reducing the need for in-person visits to government offices for documents. Initially, services from various departments will be available, with a focus on cybersecurity to protect personal data.
The Andhra Pradesh government is revolutionizing public service delivery with the introduction of 'WhatsApp governance' starting this Thursday. Citizens can now access 161 government services via the messaging app, significantly cutting down on the need for physical visits to government offices for document procurement.
The initiative was demonstrated to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in a recent review meeting at the secretariat, showcasing how residents can utilize these services efficiently. An official release outlined that services from the Endowments, Energy, APSRTC, Revenue, Anna Canteens, and Municipal Departments will be the first to launch, with more to follow in a subsequent phase.
The CM has emphasized the importance of data security, directing officials to fortify forensic and cybersecurity measures to protect against potential cyber threats. Additionally, a partnership with Meta was announced to facilitate the implementation, and IT Minister Nara Lokesh is set to inaugurate this digital governance initiative.
