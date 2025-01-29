Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Launches WhatsApp Governance for Efficient Public Services

The Andhra Pradesh government is launching 'WhatsApp governance' to deliver 161 services through the messaging app, reducing the need for in-person visits to government offices for documents. Initially, services from various departments will be available, with a focus on cybersecurity to protect personal data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:53 IST
Andhra Pradesh Launches WhatsApp Governance for Efficient Public Services
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government is revolutionizing public service delivery with the introduction of 'WhatsApp governance' starting this Thursday. Citizens can now access 161 government services via the messaging app, significantly cutting down on the need for physical visits to government offices for document procurement.

The initiative was demonstrated to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in a recent review meeting at the secretariat, showcasing how residents can utilize these services efficiently. An official release outlined that services from the Endowments, Energy, APSRTC, Revenue, Anna Canteens, and Municipal Departments will be the first to launch, with more to follow in a subsequent phase.

The CM has emphasized the importance of data security, directing officials to fortify forensic and cybersecurity measures to protect against potential cyber threats. Additionally, a partnership with Meta was announced to facilitate the implementation, and IT Minister Nara Lokesh is set to inaugurate this digital governance initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025