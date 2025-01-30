Deadly Airstrike Heightens Tensions in West Bank
An Israeli airstrike on Wednesday resulted in the deaths of at least three Palestinians in Tubas, West Bank. The Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed the casualties and noted additional injuries. The Israeli military stated the attack targeted armed Palestinians but did not provide more details.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 01:38 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 01:38 IST
