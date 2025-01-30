Ahmed al-Sharaa Tightens Grip in Post-Assad Syria
Ahmed al-Sharaa has been declared president for a transitional period in Syria, taking decisive steps to consolidate power following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad. He is tasked with political transition initiatives, including setting up a temporary legislative council and planning future elections over the next four years.
Ahmed al-Sharaa, Syria's new de facto leader, has been appointed president for a transitional phase while suspending the nation's constitution. This move consolidates his power just two months after leading the campaign that depose Bashar al-Assad.
The announcements, made during a private meeting of armed groups in Damascus, enable Sharaa to establish a temporary legislative council as part of a larger political transition plan. This includes a national conference, an inclusive government, and elections potentially stretching over four years.
The Military Operations Command, responsible for toppling Assad, announced that the Baath Party and state security apparatus are dissolved. The meeting, termed "The Conference for Announcing the Victory of the Syrian Revolution," witnessed apparent celebratory gunfire in Damascus, reflecting Sharaa's recent military successes.
