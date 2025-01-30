Ahmed al-Sharaa Tightens Grip in Post-Assad Syria

Ahmed al-Sharaa, Syria's new de facto leader, has been appointed president for a transitional phase while suspending the nation's constitution. This move consolidates his power just two months after leading the campaign that depose Bashar al-Assad.

The announcements, made during a private meeting of armed groups in Damascus, enable Sharaa to establish a temporary legislative council as part of a larger political transition plan. This includes a national conference, an inclusive government, and elections potentially stretching over four years.

The Military Operations Command, responsible for toppling Assad, announced that the Baath Party and state security apparatus are dissolved. The meeting, termed "The Conference for Announcing the Victory of the Syrian Revolution," witnessed apparent celebratory gunfire in Damascus, reflecting Sharaa's recent military successes.

