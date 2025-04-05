Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests
Microsoft's 50th anniversary was interrupted by employees protesting the company's AI contracts with the Israeli military. The incident disrupted presentations by top executives, including AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman. The protest drew attention to ethical concerns about AI's use in military operations, highlighting division within the tech industry.
Microsoft's landmark 50th anniversary celebration was unexpectedly disrupted by a dramatic protest from within its own ranks. Employees voiced strong opposition to the tech giant's AI contracts with the Israeli military, casting a shadow over the event.
The protests erupted during a presentation by Microsoft's AI CEO, Mustafa Suleyman, with employees accusing the company of contributing to military operations that have resulted in civilian casualties. High-profile figures such as Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer were in attendance when the protests unfolded.
Microsoft faces increasing scrutiny over its role in supplying AI technology for warfare, as an Associated Press investigation revealed the use of its AI models in targeting for military strikes. The company's response to protestors remains guarded, and employment repercussions for those involved appear imminent.
