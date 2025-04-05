Left Menu

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

Former U.S. Representative George Santos faces more than seven years in prison for fraud and identity theft. Santos, expelled from Congress, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and identity theft after a scandalous tenure. He admitted to misleading his constituents and stealing funds, prompting his expulsion from the House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 05:42 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 05:42 IST
George Santos

Former U.S. Representative George Santos, whose short career in Congress ended amid scandals, faces a prison sentence exceeding seven years for fraudulent schemes and identity theft, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn announced on Friday.

Santos confessed to wire fraud and identity theft charges in August, admitting to inflating fundraising figures and falsifying donor information to gain financial backing from the Republican Party during the 2022 elections. Though his defense has yet to suggest a sentence, prosecutors deem an 87-month term fitting for the severity of his crimes.

Santos's fraudulent claims about his education and career and personal enrichment at the expense of donors, resulted in a bipartisan House expulsion. The former representative acknowledged his misconduct, expressing remorse and accountability for his actions.

