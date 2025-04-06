Daughter Seeks Euthanasia Amid Jailor Harassment Allegations

In a chilling plea to President Droupadi Murmu, Neha Shah has sought permission for euthanasia, citing harassment of her mother by Varanasi District Jail Superintendent Umesh Kumar Singh. Shah, daughter of Scheduled Caste officer Meena Kanojia, alleges Singh subjected her mother to mental and physical abuse.

Shah's complaint details severe allegations, including caste-based humiliations, threats to their family, and coercion. Despite disturbing allegations and emerging explicit videos featuring Singh's associate, authorities have yet to act. The videos, reportedly captured within jail premises, have sparked public outrage.

Without punitive measures against Singh, Shah fears her family's destruction. Shah claimed Singh's coercive tactics aimed to force her mother into inappropriate conduct. The controversy highlights systemic issues faced by lower-caste officers within the penitentiary system.

(With inputs from agencies.)