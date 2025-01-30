Uttarakhand's Bold Uniform Civil Code: A Double-Edged Sword?

The BJP government's introduction of India's first Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand is met with skepticism by legal experts. While the UCC aims to harmonize laws related to marriage, divorce, and succession, experts question its practicality in a society bound by traditional values.

The mandate for live-in couples to register their relationship is particularly contentious. Critics argue that such requirements may challenge the privacy and freedoms of individuals while potentially giving rise to moral policing.

Furthermore, the UCC may face legal obstacles due to conflicts with existing central laws, potentially rendering it ineffective. While some praise it for promoting equality across religions, doubts about its implementation persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)