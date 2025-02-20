Left Menu

Uttarakhand Pioneers Registering Live-In Relationships in UCC

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announces registering live-in relationships in the Uniform Civil Code to prevent incidents like Shraddha Walkar's murder. He affirms the UCC aims for uniform personal laws, excluding Scheduled Tribes and some protected communities, to promote individual rights and legal clarity.

20-02-2025
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand has made history by becoming the first state to incorporate the registration of live-in relationships into its Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a move it deems vital for preventing heinous acts like the Shraddha Walkar murder case. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized that such proactive measures are designed to deter violent crimes by partners.

The tragic case of Shraddha Walkar, allegedly killed by her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala in 2022, prompted the state to seek better protection mechanisms. The UCC drafting process involved inputs from various political factions, including the Congress, aiming for a broad consensus on the controversial subject.

Dhami claims this legislative shift not only aligns with the Indian Constitution but also advocates for women's rights, contradicting oppositional stances. The UCC, focusing on uniform personal laws around marriage and inheritance, excludes Scheduled Tribes and protected communities, reinforcing a tailored approach to inclusion and equity.

