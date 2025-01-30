Left Menu

Ransom calls to businessmen: Una Police conducts raids at four places

PTI | Una | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:06 IST
The raids were conducted at the houses of two shooters lodged in jails and two others last night following threats and extortion calls to businessmen in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, police said on Thursday.

Una Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Singh said that cash worth Rs 2 lakh and over 357 grams of opium was recovered from the house of an accused during the raids.

The raids were conducted at the houses of Dehlan gangster Rajeev Kaushal and Bathri gangster Mani presently lodged in Punjab and Himachal jails besides Harpreet Tillu of Saloh village in Haroli and Manish alias Noni in Kuthera Jaswal, police said.

Singh said that some inputs were also received during the raids and now the police will investigate whether Tillu, from whom opium and cash was recovered, has any links with the ransom cases.

Gangster Rajeev Kaushal, who has been taken on remand till February 3, will also be questioned. The police are also connecting the dots regarding the mutual connection of all these four persons, he added.

No direct complaints about ransom calls and threats were received and an FIR in this regard was registered after the matter came to the notice of the police.

