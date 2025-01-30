Left Menu

Serbian Students March for Justice: A Nation Stands Against Corruption

Amidst public discontent with President Vucic's administration, Serbian university students are marching from Belgrade to Novi Sad to protest government corruption and demand justice for victims of a deadly construction collapse. The movement unites citizens across professions in a call for accountability and democratic freedoms.

Hundreds of Serbian university students have embarked on an 80-kilometer march from Belgrade to Novi Sad. Their protest, sparked by the deadly overhang collapse in November that claimed 15 lives, has amplified into a broader movement against corruption and authoritarian rule.

Starting Thursday, the students plan to converge in Novi Sad for a large-scale blockade of city bridges, marking three months since the tragic incident. This movement has become the most significant challenge to President Aleksandar Vucic in years, with widespread support from diverse societal groups including doctors, farmers, and educators.

The protests have already led to significant political shifts, including the resignation of Serbia's prime minister. Students demand transparency, accountability, and adherence to the rule of law from government officials, rejecting negotiations with the President until their conditions are met, further unifying citizens disillusioned by unmet promises of democratic reforms.

