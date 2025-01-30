Tragic End: Youth Stabbed Over Personal Dispute in Katwaria Sarai
A 24-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by two juveniles in Katwaria Sarai over a personal dispute. The juveniles sought revenge due to the victim's interactions with one of their sisters. The suspects were arrested, and an investigation has been launched by the police.
A brutal incident unfolded in Katwaria Sarai, where a young man was allegedly stabbed to death by two juveniles, according to police reports.
The crime, driven by revenge, stemmed from the victim's sustained interactions with one suspect's sister, despite prior warnings.
The authorities promptly apprehended the accused and initiated an investigation, supported by eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage.
