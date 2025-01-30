Left Menu

Police Officer Suspended Amid Viral Video Scandal at Maha Kumbh Mela

A police officer was suspended after a viral video showed him allegedly mixing ash into food at a Bhandara during the Maha Kumbh Mela. DCP Kuldeep Singh Gunawat announced the suspension of SHO Brijesh Kumar Tiwari, with departmental proceedings underway after social media called for strict action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 30-01-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 23:16 IST
A police officer in Ganga Nagar was suspended following a viral video showing him allegedly mixing ash into food at a community feast during the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The officer in question is Brijesh Kumar Tiwari, the Station House Officer of Soraon, who faced immediate suspension after the footage spread online, according to DCP Kuldeep Singh Gunawat.

The video prompted a social media uproar, with users tagging the DCP's account and demanding action. The official response confirmed that departmental proceedings against Tiwari have been initiated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

