UP: Two including police constable killed after dumper hits motorcycle in Ganga Nagar

Two men including a police constable died when a dumper rammed into their motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Ganga Nagar district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The accident occurred at Sahason intersection in Sarai Inayat area when Virendra Kumar Saroj (35) and Priyanshu Saroj (22), from Mungra Badshahpur in Jaunpur, were en route to Prayagraj on their motorcycle, a police officer said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Prasad Gupta said the two died on the spot after being hit by the speeding dumper, which was en route to Sahason from Phulpur.

Virendra was posted in Fatehpur Police Line as a constable in Uttar Pradesh Police and Priyanshu was his friend, the officer said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem but no complaint has been received in the case so far, he said, adding the dumper driver is being traced.

