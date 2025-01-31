U.S. Treasury's Surprising Exit from Climate Risk Initiative

The U.S. Treasury Department announced on Thursday its decision to withdraw from a prominent global coalition dedicated to tackling climate risks in the finance sector.

In a recent statement, the Treasury revealed that its Federal Insurance Office (FIO) has officially exited the Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening the Financial System (NGFS).

This move signals a major change in the U.S. approach to international collaboration on climate change mitigation efforts related to the financial industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)