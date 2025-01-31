Operation Clean: Arrests of Illegal Bangladeshi Workers in Kochi

In a sweeping crackdown, police arrested twenty-seven Bangladeshi nationals illegally residing and working in Kochi, authorities reported on Friday.

The operation was a collaborative effort between Ernakulam rural police and the Anti-Terrorism Squad, conducted in the North Paravur area of Ernakulam district.

Officials revealed that the arrested individuals were posing as migrant workers from West Bengal and are currently undergoing extensive questioning. This move is part of 'Operation Clean,' spearheaded by Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena following the detention of 28-year-old Thaslima Begum two weeks earlier.

