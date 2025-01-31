Left Menu

Operation Clean: Arrests of Illegal Bangladeshi Workers in Kochi

Twenty-seven Bangladeshi nationals illegally working in Kochi were detained in a coordinated operation by Ernakulam rural police and the Anti-Terrorism Squad. Posing as migrant workers, their arrests are part of 'Operation Clean' led by Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena, following a prior apprehension of suspect Thaslima Begum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 31-01-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 09:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a sweeping crackdown, police arrested twenty-seven Bangladeshi nationals illegally residing and working in Kochi, authorities reported on Friday.

The operation was a collaborative effort between Ernakulam rural police and the Anti-Terrorism Squad, conducted in the North Paravur area of Ernakulam district.

Officials revealed that the arrested individuals were posing as migrant workers from West Bengal and are currently undergoing extensive questioning. This move is part of 'Operation Clean,' spearheaded by Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena following the detention of 28-year-old Thaslima Begum two weeks earlier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

