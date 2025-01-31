Left Menu

Tribute to Justice Hrishikesh Roy: A Complete Man with Humor and Wisdom

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and other legal luminaries praised Justice Hrishikesh Roy for his legal acumen, balanced approach, and sense of humor as he retired from the Supreme Court. Justice Roy's efforts in outreach programs and significant legal cases were highlighted, reflecting his impactful 23-year career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 13:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt farewell, Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna on Friday commended retiring judge Justice Hrishikesh Roy, describing him as a complete man with outstanding legal acumen and a commendable sense of humor. Justice Roy's ability to bring balance, patience, and calmness to the courtroom was notably highlighted by many.

Speaking on his last working day, various legal dignitaries, including Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, lauded Justice Roy. They emphasized his humane approach to law and noted the impactful initiatives he undertook, such as assisting during Assam floods and promoting access to justice for marginalized sections.

Justice Roy, hailed for his remarkable contributions, played critical roles in constitution bench cases, including those concerning euthanasia guidelines and election commissioner appointments. His career journey from the Gauhati High Court to the Supreme Court reflects a dedication to justice and an enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

