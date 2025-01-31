Left Menu

Surrender of Naxalites Marks Turning Point Against Maoist Ideology

Seven Naxalites, carrying rewards of Rs 32 lakh, surrendered in Kanker, Chhattisgarh, citing disillusionment with Maoist ideology. Key figures include Mamta, involved in numerous attacks, and others active in military and local squads. They received Rs 25,000 for rehabilitation, aligning with government policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanker | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 13:37 IST
Surrender of Naxalites Marks Turning Point Against Maoist Ideology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, seven Naxalites, including three women, have surrendered in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, marking a turning point against the Maoist movement they once supported, officials confirmed.

The surrender, which includes top figures such as divisional committee member Mamta, highlights growing dissatisfaction with Maoist ideology and leadership. Mamta was notably involved in 26 incidents since 1996, including deadly attacks on security forces.

The ex-militants expressed disillusionment, saying they were disenchanted by the exploitation by senior Naxalites. They will receive rehabilitation support, reflecting a broader trend away from militancy in the region, as over 700 Naxalites surrendered last year alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

