Mumbai Crime Branch Seeks Probe in Hoarding Collapse Scandal

The Mumbai Crime Branch has requested the Maharashtra home department to begin a criminal investigation against suspended IPS officer Quaiser Khalid. Khalid is accused of corruption in connection with the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse, which resulted in 17 fatalities and injuries to about 80 people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:15 IST
The Mumbai Crime Branch has called on the Maharashtra home department to launch a criminal investigation into suspended IPS officer Quaiser Khalid under the Prevention of Corruption Act, related to the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse of May 13. This incident resulted in 17 deaths and about 80 injuries.

The Crime Branch's report alleges that Khalid violated regulations and tender norms by allowing the installation of the hoarding on railway police land. Khalid served as the Mumbai railway police commissioner when the incident occurred.

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau is also probing claims that businessman Mohammad Raees Khan paid bribes to Khalid for securing the hoarding contract. Khalid's suspension followed six weeks after the collapse, amid ongoing investigations into the financial dealings behind the project.

