Controversial Rental Policy Sparks Debate in Sector 99

A controversial rental policy has sparked a heated debate in Sector 99's Supreme Towers society. Society president V N Subramaniam issued an email requiring flat owners to provide marriage certificates or family consent letters for rentals to bachelors or unmarried couples.

This decision follows the tragic death of a 23-year-old law student who fell from the seventh floor earlier this year. The Supreme Towers Apartment Owners Association, led by Secretary SS Kushwaha, clarified that the board did not officially endorse this policy, attributing it solely to Subramaniam's initiative.

Opinions are divided among residents. Some staff members see it as a proactive measure against disturbances caused by tenants. Meanwhile, students living in the society call for enhanced security checks, arguing that collective punishment undercuts the community's peaceful majority.

