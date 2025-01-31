Left Menu

Controversial Rental Policy Sparks Debate in Sector 99

A controversial email was sent to flat owners in Sector 99's Supreme Towers society demanding marriage certificates or approval letters from family members for flats rented to bachelors or couples. The move followed a tragic incident but was not officially endorsed by the society's board, according to the association's secretary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:16 IST
Controversial Rental Policy Sparks Debate in Sector 99
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A controversial rental policy has sparked a heated debate in Sector 99's Supreme Towers society. Society president V N Subramaniam issued an email requiring flat owners to provide marriage certificates or family consent letters for rentals to bachelors or unmarried couples.

This decision follows the tragic death of a 23-year-old law student who fell from the seventh floor earlier this year. The Supreme Towers Apartment Owners Association, led by Secretary SS Kushwaha, clarified that the board did not officially endorse this policy, attributing it solely to Subramaniam's initiative.

Opinions are divided among residents. Some staff members see it as a proactive measure against disturbances caused by tenants. Meanwhile, students living in the society call for enhanced security checks, arguing that collective punishment undercuts the community's peaceful majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025