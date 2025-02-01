FBI Shake-Up: High-Level Dismissals Ordered
The Trump administration has initiated significant changes within the FBI, targeting high-level officials across major U.S. cities for resignation or dismissal as part of a broader restructuring effort.
The Trump administration, in an unexpected move, has initiated sweeping changes within the FBI, according to insiders.
Key officials in cities such as Miami, Philadelphia, Washington, New Orleans, and Las Vegas have been directed to resign or face termination, as per sources close to the situation.
This realignment reflects the administration's intent to rapidly transform the nation's premier law enforcement body.
