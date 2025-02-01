Chaos in Washington: US Faces Aviation Catastrophe and Political Turmoil

The United States was shaken by the deadliest air collision in two decades when a passenger jet and a military helicopter collided over Washington, killing 67 people. This has prompted authorities to restrict helicopter flights near Reagan National Airport as recovery efforts progress in the Potomac River.

The domestic policy landscape is equally turbulent, as a federal judge temporarily blocked President Trump's attempt to freeze federal grants and loans, a critical financial lifeline according to Democratic state attorneys general. Meanwhile, Trump's planned tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China are stoking international tensions and affecting oil markets.

In a controversial move, U.S. health agencies are removing content related to gender ideology, and the planned transfer of migrants to Guantanamo is underway. Amid these developments, Trump's changes at the Department of Justice and his administration's recent staff cuts have sparked warnings from FBI agents about potential consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)