Assam Government Denotifies Reserve Forests for Land Rights

The Assam government has announced a significant policy shift by deciding to denotify three Proposed Reserve Forests in the Tinsukia district, as disclosed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. This move is set to benefit more than 20,000 local residents, granting them long-awaited land rights.

During a state Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Sarma, the government approved the transformation of these PRFs into revenue villages, aiming to alleviate the land rights restrictions currently imposed on the area's inhabitants.

The forests in question include Talpathar (170 hectares), Mohongpathar (466 hectares), and the 1st Addition to Duarmarah (113 hectares). Sarma hailed the Cabinet's endorsement as a crucial decision for the relief of people in distress. Meanwhile, recent reports indicate a decline in Assam's forest cover by nearly 84 sq km between 2021 and 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)