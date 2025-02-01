Left Menu

New Leadership Takes Charge in Naga Peace Negotiations

The Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (WC-NNPGs) has appointed a new convener, MB Neokpao Konyak, and two working conveners, P Tikhak and Isak Sumi, to advance negotiations with the Centre on the longstanding Naga Political Issue. The appointments aim to ensure a resolution through coordinated and committed leadership.

Updated: 01-02-2025 10:07 IST
The Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (WC-NNPGs) has appointed a new leadership to push forward negotiations with the Indian government regarding the longstanding Naga Political Issue. MB Neokpao Konyak will serve as the new convener, supported by P Tikhak and Isak Sumi as working conveners.

These appointments come as part of the group's commitment to achieving a political breakthrough, stressing the importance of collaborative efforts among its seven affiliate groups. The leaders aim to maintain constant coordination and consultations on all matters related to Naga political issues.

The WC-NNPGs, which has been engaged in talks with the Centre since 2017, has made significant strides towards a resolution. However, the talks remain unresolved over certain demands by the NSCN-IM, such as a separate Naga flag and constitution.

