Defense Budget Boost: Government Allocates Over Rs 6.8 Lakh Crore
The government has increased the defence budget for 2025-26 to Rs 6,81,210 crore from Rs 6,21,940 crore the previous year. The allocation includes a capital outlay of Rs 1,92,387 crore, with major funding for aircraft, naval fleet, and other equipment procurement.
In a significant fiscal move, the government on Saturday announced an allocation of Rs 6,81,210 crore for the defence budget for 2025-26, marking an increase from the previous year's outlay of Rs 6,21,940 crore.
The capital expenditure allocated is Rs 1,92,387 crore, reflecting the administration's commitment to strengthening military capabilities. This includes a detailed earmarking of Rs 48,614 crore for aircraft and aero engines, Rs 24,390 crore for the naval fleet, and Rs 63,099 crore for various other equipment.
Revenue expenditure, notably inclusive of a Rs 1,60,795 crore provision for pensions, stands at Rs 4,88,822 crore. Compared to 2024-25, when the budget was Rs 6,21,940 crore with a capital outlay of Rs 1,72,000 crore, this expansion signals a strategic emphasis on defence preparedness.
