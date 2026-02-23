Spain to Declassify Documents on 1981 Coup Attempt

Spain is set to declassify documents concerning the 1981 attempted coup that posed a grave threat to its emerging democracy, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced. The release, scheduled for Wednesday, follows repeated public requests for transparency.

Sanchez stated that understanding historical events is crucial for shaping a liberated future, emphasizing that this move addresses a historic obligation to the Spanish people. The documents are expected to shed light on the involvement of former King Juan Carlos I and various state agencies, although some records may have vanished over time.

The 1981 coup involved Antonio Tejero and armed forces who held the Spanish parliament hostage for 17 hours. The coup was ultimately thwarted when King Juan Carlos broadcasted his support for the democratic government, thereby affirming the constitutional order.

