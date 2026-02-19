Indian Oil Powers Gorakhpur’s Future: Rs 60 Crore Cricket Stadium Funding

Indian Oil Corporation Limited has committed Rs 60 crore for the construction of an international cricket stadium in Gorakhpur. Officials announced this development following an MoU signing between the Uttar Pradesh government and the corporation, witnessed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

During the event, Chief Minister Adityanath remarked that the venue would transcend its role as a sports facility, serving instead as a launchpad for emerging talent from eastern Uttar Pradesh to achieve national and international acclaim. He highlighted how the initiative could also spur sports tourism and economic growth within the region.

The Gorakhpur stadium, expected to cost Rs 392.94 crore, will be developed to international standards with a 30,000-seat capacity. Features will include a modern pitch, practice areas, floodlights, and more, with project completion anticipated by December 2027.

