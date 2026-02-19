Left Menu

Indian Oil Powers Gorakhpur’s Future: Rs 60 Crore Cricket Stadium Funding

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is set to invest Rs 60 crore in building an international cricket stadium in Gorakhpur. The initiative, facilitated by the Uttar Pradesh government, aims to foster sports talent, boost tourism and economic activities in the region, and aligns with state-wide sports infrastructure expansion plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:28 IST
Indian Oil Corporation Limited has committed Rs 60 crore for the construction of an international cricket stadium in Gorakhpur. Officials announced this development following an MoU signing between the Uttar Pradesh government and the corporation, witnessed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

During the event, Chief Minister Adityanath remarked that the venue would transcend its role as a sports facility, serving instead as a launchpad for emerging talent from eastern Uttar Pradesh to achieve national and international acclaim. He highlighted how the initiative could also spur sports tourism and economic growth within the region.

The Gorakhpur stadium, expected to cost Rs 392.94 crore, will be developed to international standards with a 30,000-seat capacity. Features will include a modern pitch, practice areas, floodlights, and more, with project completion anticipated by December 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

