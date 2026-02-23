Uttar Pradesh Secures Rs 6,650 Crore Investment Boost

On the first day of his visit to Singapore, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath successfully secured three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) totalling Rs 6,650 crore with Universal Success Group. These agreements are set to bring investments in group housing, a logistics park, and a hyperscale data centre to the state.

The ambitious projects are anticipated to create over 20,000 jobs, significantly enhancing the state's industrial and urban landscape. Government officials highlighted the MoUs as pivotal for bolstering the state's economy, driving urban development, and generating substantial employment opportunities.

Under the agreements, an international theme-based township, a logistics park, and a hyperscale data centre park will see substantial investments, with projected launches in 2027 and 2028. These projects reflect the state's commitment to improving connectivity and expanding its industrial ecosystem.