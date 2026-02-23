Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Secures Rs 6,650 Crore Investment Boost

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath secured MoUs worth Rs 6,650 crore with the Universal Success Group during his Singapore visit. The agreements cover investments in group housing, logistics park, and hyperscale data centre in the state, expected to generate over 20,000 jobs and bolster urban infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 23-02-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 14:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

On the first day of his visit to Singapore, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath successfully secured three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) totalling Rs 6,650 crore with Universal Success Group. These agreements are set to bring investments in group housing, a logistics park, and a hyperscale data centre to the state.

The ambitious projects are anticipated to create over 20,000 jobs, significantly enhancing the state's industrial and urban landscape. Government officials highlighted the MoUs as pivotal for bolstering the state's economy, driving urban development, and generating substantial employment opportunities.

Under the agreements, an international theme-based township, a logistics park, and a hyperscale data centre park will see substantial investments, with projected launches in 2027 and 2028. These projects reflect the state's commitment to improving connectivity and expanding its industrial ecosystem.

