Hamas Hostage Exchange with Red Cross in Gaza
Hamas has handed over the last of three hostages, U.S.-Israeli dual national Keith Siegel, to the Red Cross at Gaza Port. Earlier, Yarden Bibas and Ofer Kalderon, a French-Israeli dual national, were also released in a phased exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners.
This exchange is part of a phased strategy involving hostages and Palestinian prisoners, reflecting complex geopolitical negotiations in the region.
