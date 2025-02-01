Hamas Hostage Exchange with Red Cross in Gaza

In a significant development, Hamas has handed over U.S.-Israeli dual national Keith Siegel, the last of three hostages, to the Red Cross at Gaza Port. This transfer was captured live on television, marking a crucial step in a larger exchange negotiation.

Earlier, Yarden Bibas and Ofer Kalderon, who holds French-Israeli dual nationality, were also released by Hamas. The handover took place in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, witnessed by a Red Cross official as part of the ongoing process.

This exchange is part of a phased strategy involving hostages and Palestinian prisoners, reflecting complex geopolitical negotiations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)