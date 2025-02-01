Left Menu

Hamas Hostage Exchange with Red Cross in Gaza

Hamas has handed over the last of three hostages, U.S.-Israeli dual national Keith Siegel, to the Red Cross at Gaza Port. Earlier, Yarden Bibas and Ofer Kalderon, a French-Israeli dual national, were also released in a phased exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 14:01 IST
Hamas Hostage Exchange with Red Cross in Gaza

In a significant development, Hamas has handed over U.S.-Israeli dual national Keith Siegel, the last of three hostages, to the Red Cross at Gaza Port. This transfer was captured live on television, marking a crucial step in a larger exchange negotiation.

Earlier, Yarden Bibas and Ofer Kalderon, who holds French-Israeli dual nationality, were also released by Hamas. The handover took place in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, witnessed by a Red Cross official as part of the ongoing process.

This exchange is part of a phased strategy involving hostages and Palestinian prisoners, reflecting complex geopolitical negotiations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025