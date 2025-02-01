Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Rehman's Critique on Governance

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, a key political figure in Pakistan, criticizes the PTI-led government for losing control in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as armed groups take over. He questions the federal government's stability and urges the integration of journalists' proposals into the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act amendments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 01-02-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 14:10 IST
Political Turmoil in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Rehman's Critique on Governance
Maulana Fazlur Rehman
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, leading his faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), voiced serious concerns over the PTI's diminishing governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to Rehman, the region's security has deteriorated significantly under armed groups' influence, questioning the province's stability.

Rehman also criticized Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's administration, asserting its reliance on JUI-F support and highlighting their exclusion of opposition in talks with PTI. He reiterated the importance of resolving political issues through dialogue and negotiations.

Addressing the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), Rehman advocated for journalist involvement in legislative amendments and commented on PTI founder Imran Khan's imprisonment, wishing him an early release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025