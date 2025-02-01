Political Turmoil in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Rehman's Critique on Governance

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, leading his faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), voiced serious concerns over the PTI's diminishing governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to Rehman, the region's security has deteriorated significantly under armed groups' influence, questioning the province's stability.

Rehman also criticized Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's administration, asserting its reliance on JUI-F support and highlighting their exclusion of opposition in talks with PTI. He reiterated the importance of resolving political issues through dialogue and negotiations.

Addressing the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), Rehman advocated for journalist involvement in legislative amendments and commented on PTI founder Imran Khan's imprisonment, wishing him an early release.

(With inputs from agencies.)