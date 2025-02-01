Hostage Release Amid Ceasefire: A Fragile Peace Unfolds

In a significant development amid ongoing tensions, Hamas has released American-Israeli hostage Keith Siegel, 65, to the Red Cross officials on Saturday in Gaza City. This release is part of a fragile ceasefire agreement brokered with Israel.

Siegel’s release occurred on a stage by the sea, where he was handed over by militants. Earlier, two other hostages, Yarden Bibas, 35, and French-Israeli Ofer Kalderon, 54, were also freed in the southern Gaza Strip.

The truce, which started on Jan. 19, has temporarily halted hostilities, allowing much-needed aid into Gaza. It aims to secure the freedom of 33 Israeli hostages in return for almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, despite reports that several hostages may have perished during captivity.

