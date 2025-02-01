Hostage Exchanges Amidst Fragile Gaza Truce

The Red Cross has facilitated the release of American-Israeli hostage Keith Siegel in Gaza City, marking a critical moment in the ongoing exchange of captives under a fragile ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

This truce, which began on January 19, aims to wind down what has been described as the deadliest conflict recorded between the two entities. Keith Siegel's release aligns with efforts to exchange 33 Israeli hostages for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

As the truce holds, there is hope for increased humanitarian relief to flow into Gaza, alongside increasing tensions as the war could potentially resume if agreements aren't reached for further hostage exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)