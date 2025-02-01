US Watchdog Disputes Taliban Rights to Afghan Funds
The US watchdog for Afghanistan asserts that the Taliban have no legal claim to nearly $4 billion in funds, as they are not recognized as Afghanistan's government. The report suggests reclaiming these funds for US custody. Despite US aid, Afghanistan remains embroiled in violations and economic instability.
The US watchdog overseeing assistance to Afghanistan has asserted that the Taliban lack legal authority over billions of dollars designated for the country. This is due to the Taliban not being recognized as Afghanistan's government and their presence on global terrorist watch lists, compounded by existing sanctions.
According to the latest report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, the Trump administration and Congress might want to reconsider nearly $4 billion in Afghan funds, suggesting they be returned under US control. These funds were initially unfrozen and transferred to the Swiss-based Fund for the Afghan People in 2022.
The US remains the largest donor to Afghanistan, having already spent $3.71 billion in Afghanistan since its troop withdrawal in 2021. However, watchdog concerns highlight mismanagement and inefficiencies, with significant funds potentially being taxed or diverted before reaching intended recipients.
