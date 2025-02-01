Left Menu

Baltic Tensions: Norwegian Ship Cleared in Power Cable Case

A Norwegian cargo ship, Silver Dania, was released after being held in connection with Baltic Sea cable damage. Norway's authorities found no link to the incident. Latvia and Sweden continue investigations into the damage, with suspicions involving another ship, highlighting regional security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 01-02-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 15:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Norwegian cargo ship, the Silver Dania, has been released by authorities after being detained amid suspicions of damaging a Baltic Sea telecoms cable, Norwegian police announced on Friday. Despite the vessel's seizure at Latvia's request, no evidence linking it to the incident was found.

Norwegian broadcaster TV2 reported that Silver Dania's owner, Silver Sea shipping group, denied the ship's involvement in the alleged sabotage. Meanwhile, Swedish and Latvian officials are probing Sunday's suspected sabotage of the cable connecting the two countries.

The Baltic region remains on high alert due to recent disruptions in power cables and other infrastructure, with NATO ramping up security presence in the area. The incident continues to be investigated, particularly focusing on the Maltese-flagged ship Vezhen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

