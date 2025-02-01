Baltic Tensions: Norwegian Ship Cleared in Power Cable Case

A Norwegian cargo ship, the Silver Dania, has been released by authorities after being detained amid suspicions of damaging a Baltic Sea telecoms cable, Norwegian police announced on Friday. Despite the vessel's seizure at Latvia's request, no evidence linking it to the incident was found.

Norwegian broadcaster TV2 reported that Silver Dania's owner, Silver Sea shipping group, denied the ship's involvement in the alleged sabotage. Meanwhile, Swedish and Latvian officials are probing Sunday's suspected sabotage of the cable connecting the two countries.

The Baltic region remains on high alert due to recent disruptions in power cables and other infrastructure, with NATO ramping up security presence in the area. The incident continues to be investigated, particularly focusing on the Maltese-flagged ship Vezhen.

