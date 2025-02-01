Crackdown On Fake Documentation: Three Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested In Delhi

The Delhi Police have made a significant breakthrough in their ongoing efforts to curb illegal immigration, arresting three Bangladeshi nationals found living in India on forged documents.

During a routine field verification and database analysis on January 28, authorities identified a glaring fraud concerning the individuals' nationalities. A search of their residence revealed counterfeit identification, including Indian and Bangladeshi passports.

The incident highlights a broader issue, with 21 Bangladeshi nationals identified during the operation, leading to the deportation of 18. Meanwhile, another case involving overstaying on an expired visa has added to the complexity of ongoing investigations.

