Left Menu

Crackdown On Fake Documentation: Three Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested In Delhi

Delhi Police have apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals who were residing in India on false Indian passports and Aadhaar cards. A verification operation in Paharganj uncovered the fraud, resulting in the seizure of multiple forged documents. The investigation has led to the deportation of 18 individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 15:42 IST
Crackdown On Fake Documentation: Three Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested In Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have made a significant breakthrough in their ongoing efforts to curb illegal immigration, arresting three Bangladeshi nationals found living in India on forged documents.

During a routine field verification and database analysis on January 28, authorities identified a glaring fraud concerning the individuals' nationalities. A search of their residence revealed counterfeit identification, including Indian and Bangladeshi passports.

The incident highlights a broader issue, with 21 Bangladeshi nationals identified during the operation, leading to the deportation of 18. Meanwhile, another case involving overstaying on an expired visa has added to the complexity of ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025