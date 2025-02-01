Gold Chain Thieves Nabbed: Stolen Jewellery Recovered
Police arrested two women, Swati Tapasale and Mahadevi Dede, for allegedly stealing gold chains at bus stands in Latur, Maharashtra. Jewellery worth Rs 1.33 lakh was recovered. The accused confessed to multiple thefts across various locations, leading to cases being registered at different police stations.
In a significant breakthrough, police in Latur district of Maharashtra have apprehended two women accused of stealing gold chains at local bus stands, recovering jewellery valued at Rs 1.33 lakh.
An official confirmed that investigations by the local police's crime branch revealed a consistent pattern of thefts, focusing on bus stands across the district.
Following a tip-off, the suspects, Swati Tapasale and Mahadevi Dede, were caught attempting to sell stolen jewellery. Upon interrogation, they confessed to multiple thefts, resulting in registered cases at several police stations.
