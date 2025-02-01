Left Menu

Biggest Charas Bust in Goa: Arrest Leads to Major Seizure

In a significant drug bust in north Goa's Arambol, police arrested a man with charas worth Rs 21.98 lakh. The operation led by the Crime Branch is Goa's largest charas recovery in a year, with 2.198 kilograms seized. The accused is Yugal Kishor Singh from Himachal Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:31 IST
In a groundbreaking drug bust, law enforcement in north Goa's Arambol has apprehended an individual allegedly in possession of charas valued at Rs 21.98 lakh, according to police reports released on Saturday.

This seizure marks the state's most substantial charas recovery in the past year, confirmed Director General of Police Alok Kumar. The detained suspect, Yugal Kishor Singh, originates from Himachal Pradesh and was arrested following a raid conducted on Friday evening.

Authorities reported the recovery of 2.198 kilograms of charas, with the suspect now facing charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Notably, this is the fourth significant operation carried out by the Crime Branch in January 2025, resulting in the seizure of drugs valued at Rs 25 lakh and the arrest of four suspected traffickers, stated Kumar.

