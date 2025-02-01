Left Menu

Kerala's Outcry: Union Budget Sparks Federalism Debate

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the union budget for ignoring Kerala's key demands like a Rs 24,000 crore financial package and support for Vizhinjam port. Alleging electoral bias, he condemned the lack of aid for crucial sectors and argued it undermines federal principles and development.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent response, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the union budget for what he perceives as a stark neglect of Kerala's urgent demands, labeling it as a betrayal of the state's needs. He highlighted the absence of funding for key projects such as the Vizhinjam port and AIIMS, calling the budget's approach 'extremely disappointing'.

Vijayan underscored the state's request for a special financial package of Rs 24,000 crore, noting that this, alongside aid for the rehabilitation of Wayanad after a catastrophic landslide, was completely ignored. Furthermore, allocations for various persistent demands remain unmet, with sectors like agriculture and industry facing substantial cuts.

The Chief Minister argued that the union budget adopts a politically motivated stance, designed to favor regions with upcoming elections rather than ensuring balanced development. This, he claims, not only exacerbates economic distress in Kerala but also violates the foundational federal principles of the Constitution.

