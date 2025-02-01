Left Menu

Scandal in the Shadows: IPS Officer's Husband Accused in Multi-Crore Fraud

The Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police has accused Purshottam Chavan, husband of an IPS officer, of duping several individuals by promising government quota flats at discounted prices, effectively defrauding them of Rs 25 crore. While already in custody for money laundering, Chavan and his accomplices are under further investigation.

Updated: 01-02-2025 19:55 IST
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has registered a serious case involving Purshottam Chavan, husband of an IPS officer, on allegations of defrauding individuals out of Rs 25 crore. Chavan allegedly enticed victims by offering them government quota flats at discounted rates.

An FIR was lodged at the Colaba police station against Chavan and his associates, implicating them in the deceitful scheme that spanned prime Mumbai locations like Prabhadevi, Dadar, and Parel, as well as Thane and Pune. Chavan is purportedly exploiting his governmental connections to promise such flats at concessional prices.

In a detailed account, complainant Kedar Degvekar revealed how he was swindled out of Rs 3.37 crore under the guise of purchasing a flat. Despite payments, neither transfer of property nor promised ownership materialized. Though Chavan is in judicial custody for another case, the EOW has not yet made any arrests in the current investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

