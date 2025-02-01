Left Menu

Odisha Police Dismantles Inter-State Robbery Syndicate

In a significant operation, Odisha Police arrested eight individuals linked to an inter-state robbery gang, recovering Rs 3.51 crore in stolen cash. The suspects, hailing from Jharkhand, were caught following a heist at a liquor factory in Kalahandi. The operation involved coordination between police in 11 districts.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sweeping operation, the Odisha Police successfully dismantled an inter-state robbery syndicate, leading to the arrest of eight suspects and the recovery of Rs 3.51 crore in looted funds. This development was confirmed by DGP YB Khurania during a press briefing on Saturday.

The suspects originate from neighboring Jharkhand, and alongside the sizable cash haul, police also confiscated arms, ammunition, and vehicles allegedly used during the criminal activities. The suspects include Tahir Ansari, Hussain Khan, Jasim Khan, Samim Ansari, Basudev Gope, Pintu alias Alim, Anuj Kumar, and Samim Ansari.

The arrests followed a daring robbery at a country liquor factory in Dharmagarh, Odisha, on the night of January 30. After the robbery, the criminals fled to Jharkhand, but a coordinated effort involving police forces from 11 districts across the two states resulted in their capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

