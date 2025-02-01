Odisha Police Dismantles Inter-State Robbery Syndicate

In a sweeping operation, the Odisha Police successfully dismantled an inter-state robbery syndicate, leading to the arrest of eight suspects and the recovery of Rs 3.51 crore in looted funds. This development was confirmed by DGP YB Khurania during a press briefing on Saturday.

The suspects originate from neighboring Jharkhand, and alongside the sizable cash haul, police also confiscated arms, ammunition, and vehicles allegedly used during the criminal activities. The suspects include Tahir Ansari, Hussain Khan, Jasim Khan, Samim Ansari, Basudev Gope, Pintu alias Alim, Anuj Kumar, and Samim Ansari.

The arrests followed a daring robbery at a country liquor factory in Dharmagarh, Odisha, on the night of January 30. After the robbery, the criminals fled to Jharkhand, but a coordinated effort involving police forces from 11 districts across the two states resulted in their capture.

