CBI's Crucial Charge Sheet Strikes at Heart of Rs 400 Crore Ponzi Scam in Assam

The CBI has filed a second supplementary charge sheet against Deepankar Barman for his role in a Rs 400 crore ponzi scam through DB Stock Consultancy in Assam. Burman was arrested in Goa, and has been accused of running unregulated deposit schemes. The charge sheet was filed in Guwahati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 20:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its crackdown on a massive Rs 400 crore ponzi scheme, filing a second supplementary charge sheet against the alleged scheme mastermind, Deepankar Barman. The charge sheet was submitted on Saturday in a special court in Guwahati, Assam, where the staggering fraud unfolded, officials disclosed.

Burman was arrested on October 27 in Goa. He allegedly enticed investors with five unregulated deposit schemes, promising inflated returns. However, the payments became irregular, with many investors left unpaid since June 2024. Monalisha Das, Chabin Barman, Deepali Talukdar, and Mukesh Agrawal have already been charged and are on trial, according to the CBI.

In collaboration with the Assam government, the CBI revisited 41 reported cases, solidifying 35 FIRs against various suspects. From those, 20 cases have seen chargesheets filed, including against figures like Ranjit Kakoty, Bishal Phukan, Sumi Bora, and Gopal Paul, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

