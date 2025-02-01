Major Breakthrough: Jodhpur Range Police Nab Wanted Drug Smuggler
The Jodhpur Range Police arrested Narendra Kumar Bishnoi, a wanted drug smuggler with a bounty of Rs 30,000, from his farmhouse in Phalodi district. Bishnoi, who transitioned from a career in stainless steel to drug trafficking due to low earnings, was implicated in a major narcotics seizure in 2021.
The Jodhpur Range Police achieved a significant breakthrough with the arrest of Narendra Kumar Bishnoi, a notorious drug smuggler.
Bishnoi, originally involved in the stainless steel trade, turned to drug trafficking after finding the business unprofitable. He would travel to Assam and Manipur by airplane and return by train to traffic drugs into Rajasthan.
This arrest follows a major narcotic seizure in 2021, where 20,000 illegal pills linked to Bishnoi were confiscated in Ganganagar. Despite going into hiding, Bishnoi allegedly continued his illegal operations, supplying opium from Manipur to Rajasthan's border districts.
