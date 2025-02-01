Left Menu

Major Breakthrough: Jodhpur Range Police Nab Wanted Drug Smuggler

The Jodhpur Range Police arrested Narendra Kumar Bishnoi, a wanted drug smuggler with a bounty of Rs 30,000, from his farmhouse in Phalodi district. Bishnoi, who transitioned from a career in stainless steel to drug trafficking due to low earnings, was implicated in a major narcotics seizure in 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:08 IST
Major Breakthrough: Jodhpur Range Police Nab Wanted Drug Smuggler
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jodhpur Range Police achieved a significant breakthrough with the arrest of Narendra Kumar Bishnoi, a notorious drug smuggler.

Bishnoi, originally involved in the stainless steel trade, turned to drug trafficking after finding the business unprofitable. He would travel to Assam and Manipur by airplane and return by train to traffic drugs into Rajasthan.

This arrest follows a major narcotic seizure in 2021, where 20,000 illegal pills linked to Bishnoi were confiscated in Ganganagar. Despite going into hiding, Bishnoi allegedly continued his illegal operations, supplying opium from Manipur to Rajasthan's border districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025