Tragic Discovery: Missing Dalit Woman's Body Found in Ayodhya Canal

The body of a missing 22-year-old Dalit woman was discovered in a canal near her village in Ayodhya. Her family alleges murder, citing missing eyes and severe wounds. Police registered a missing report and are now awaiting post-mortem results to investigate further, as locals demand justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 01-02-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 22:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 22-year-old Dalit woman, who had been reported missing, was found unclothed in a canal near her village in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Her family has alleged murder, pointing to the absence of her eyes and deep wounds across her body.

The family reported her missing on Thursday night and embarked on a search, leading to her brother-in-law discovering her body 500 meters from the village on Saturday morning. They noted her limbs were bound and her body showed multiple injuries.

Circle Officer Ashutosh Tiwari stated that a post-mortem report would guide the next steps of the investigation, following the registration of a missing report on Friday. The family accuses the police of neglecting their duty, as a large crowd has gathered, demanding justice and swift action from authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

