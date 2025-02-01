High Court Rejects Petition for Caste-Based Reservation in Advocates Association

The Karnataka High Court on Saturday dismissed petitions seeking reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes in the Advocates Association, Bengaluru's (AAB) governing council.

Justice R Devdas advised the petitioners, representing backward classes and minorities advocate groups, to elevate their case to the Supreme Court.

While acknowledging the petitioners' concerns over the absence of SC/ST or OBC office bearers, the court noted that AAB introduced only gender-based reservations as per Supreme Court's directive under Article 142.

(With inputs from agencies.)