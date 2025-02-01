Left Menu

US Airstrikes Target IS Operatives in Somalia

The US military has executed airstrikes against Islamic State operatives in Somalia, marking the first under President Donald Trump's second term. Directed by Trump and coordinated with Somalia's government, the Pentagon reports several militants were killed without civilian casualties. The operation focused on IS planners and recruits.

The US military has initiated coordinated airstrikes against Islamic State operatives in Somalia, marking a significant military action in President Donald Trump's second term.

According to Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, these strikes, executed by US Africa Command, were directed by Trump and worked in concert with Somalia's government. Preliminary Pentagon assessments indicate that multiple operatives were killed, with no civilian harm reported.

In a social media post, Trump emphasized the operation targeted a senior IS planner and recruits, asserting, "Our Military has targeted this ISIS Attack Planner for years, but Biden and his cronies wouldn't act quickly enough to get the job done. I did!" He further warned potential threats against Americans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

