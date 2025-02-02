Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes in Jenin Amidst Ongoing Military Operation

A military operation by Israel in the West Bank city of Jenin has resulted in significant casualties, including a 16-year-old Palestinian boy. Amidst airstrikes targeting militant groups, the operation has caused over 18 deaths, mass displacement, and heightened tensions, as Israeli forces continue their search for weapons.

In a heated escalation of conflict, a 16-year-old Palestinian boy is identified among the five casualties from Israeli airstrikes targeting Jenin, a city in the occupied West Bank. The strikes come as part of Israel's extensive military operation, which marks its third consecutive week of combat in the region.

Beginning on January 21st, Israeli forces launched an offensive in northern West Bank following a Gaza ceasefire. The operation involves hundreds of soldiers and the air force in confrontations with Palestinian militants. The Israeli military claims its actions aim to locate military weapons and equipment, despite resulting in civilian casualties.

The Palestinian health ministry reports at least 18 deaths, including militants and civilians, as the operation leads to displacement and infrastructural destruction in Jenin. Israeli officials cite Iran's influence via weapon smuggling as a justification, though proof remains undisclosed. The military intends to maintain its presence until their objectives are achieved.

