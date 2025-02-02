China to Challenge U.S. Tariffs at WTO

The Chinese commerce ministry announced on Sunday that China will challenge U.S. tariffs through the World Trade Organization (WTO), in response to what it deems a serious violation of WTO rules.

The U.S., under President Donald Trump, has imposed tariffs of 25% on Canadian and Mexican imports and 10% on goods from China, set to take effect on Tuesday. This move, which the Chinese ministry criticized, could trigger a renewed trade war.

Economists warn that the tariffs could slow global economic growth and reignite inflation, urging both nations to engage in open dialogue and enhance cooperation to avoid a prolonged trade conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)